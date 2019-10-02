Towering hot air balloons flew over Ascension Parish and cracklin' and jambalaya cooks competed for bragging rights over the weekend in the first Balloons and Boucherie — a combination of the Sorrento Lions Club Boucherie and the Ascension Parish Hot Air Balloon festivals.
The festival included a children's village, carnival rides, music, crafts, balloon rides, food and the jambalaya and cracklin' cooking contests.
Kristen Braud and her helper Gary Barbour won the cracklin' title, and Bart Himel and helper Selena Himel received the jambalaya crown.