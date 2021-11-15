Veterans waved as crowds cheered Sunday during a Veterans Day Parade along Burnside Avenue.
Veterans rode in cars or floats tossing candy and beads.
Local veterans organizations organized the parade, which was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
