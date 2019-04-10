Kimberly Christy gave a presentation to the Gonzales Mayor's Youth Advisory Council on March 30 as part of the Walking Through the Legislative Process program created by Louisiana Rep. Ken Brass, of Vacherie.
Christy, a retired FBI agent, spoke about the roles of the three branches of government, at the federal, state and local levels. Council members also heard from Claudia McGreen about the dangers of drug use. McGreen is a local representative of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Foundation for a Drug-Free World.