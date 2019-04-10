Gonzales MYAC.jpg

Among those at the March 30 gathering of the Gonzales Mayor's Youth Advisory Council are, from left, Kendall Bailey, Claudia McGreen, Gwen Hilliard, Kimberly Christy,  Joel Walker, Kittyanna Walker, Michelle Octave, D’Ara Pillette and Tamiko Garrison.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Kimberly Christy gave a presentation to the Gonzales Mayor's Youth Advisory Council on March 30 as part of the Walking Through the Legislative Process program created by Louisiana Rep. Ken Brass, of Vacherie.

Christy, a retired FBI agent, spoke about the roles of the three branches of government, at the federal, state and local levels. Council members also heard from Claudia McGreen about the dangers of drug use. McGreen is a local representative of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

