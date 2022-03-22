Court cases filed in Ascension Parish Feb. 28-March 4:
CIVIL SUITS
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Brandon J. Johnson, executory judgment.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Thelma L. Davis, executory process.
Roofing Solutions LLC v. Shelly James Kling and Effie Hebert Kling, monies due.
Debra (individual on behalf of) Wicker and Ladarius Wicker, deceased v. Fresenius Medical Care Capital dba Fresenius Kidney Care Ascension, registered nurse Abigail Nobles and Trinette George, PCT, damages.
Cottonport Bank v. Justin Marshall Price and Erika Dsha T. Price, promissory note.
Allstate Insurance Co. of America v. Martinez Jose Tapia, American Access Casualty company, ABC Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Brian C. Williams v. Samuel Latimer and Louisiana Department Public Safety and Corrections damages.
Joelle LeBlanc v. Goauto Insurance Co. and Teresa Donner, damages.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Kayla Cassard, agreement.
Alkira Anderson and Angellin Anderson v. Cherie Warren and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Morgan Burke v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co and Dorothy Craft Stephens, damages.
Dominique Jones v. Geico Casualty Co. and Government Employees Insurance Co., damages.
Bernell Green Jr. v. Davanta Williams and Goauto Insurance Co., damages.
WF Master Reo LLC v. Willis Debose Jr., Linda Debose aka Linda A. Debose, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Sharone Batiste, agreement.
Katherine M. Hightower v. Laura Fereday, Progressive Property Insurance Co. and Co-owners unknown, damages.
Landon A. Mason v. Louisiana State of Department Public Safety, declaratory judgment.
Charles J. Thomassie v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., John Christian Gutekunst Jr. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Us Bank Trust NA v. Ray E. Holder Estate and Val Ann Holder, executory process.
Corey Hogan v. Kaylon Hogan, Goauto Insurance Co. and Goauto Insurance Co. uninsured/und., damages.
Clinda A. Griffon v. Woodgate Properties LLC and Three B Construction LLC, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Cecilia Hebert v. Thomas Collums, divorce.
Damien Hall v. Megan Jackson, divorce.
Sherry Hayes Decoteau v. Craig Joseph Decoteau, divorce.
Allison Treadway Kaigler v. John Earl Kaigler Jr., divorce.
Chance Elisa Hidalgo v. Johnnie Luke Hidalgo, divorce.
Dirk P. Kinler v. Lola Borne Kinler, divorce.
Kizzy McGraw, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Derrick Scott, child support.
Nacier Hunter, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Lathaniel Rainey Jr., child support.
Bobbie Harper, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jeremy Craft, child support.
Demetria Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brian Samson, child support.
James Savoie v. Connie Savoie, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Sophie Seals, Wallace Wilson
Succession of Josephine Wilson
Succession of Donald David Picou
Succession of Alton John LeBlanc Jr.
Succession of Shirlene Guidry Dugas