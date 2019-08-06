DONALDSONVILLE — Flood insurance premiums due in September on buildings at 11 Ascension Parish school district campuses are some 8 percent higher than last year's bill.
About half of the school campuses have flood insurance renewal dates in September, with the other half coming due in December.
The policies due on Sept. 20 total $826,000, compared to $767,930 in September 2018, Brad Hughes, of Hughes Insurance of Gonzales, told members of the School Board's insurance committee Tuesday.
Rates on premiums through the National Flood Insurance Program went up last year, Hughes said. And a big portion of the bill, about $550,000, is due to content coverage required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on restoration projects that have been reimbursed by FEMA.
Those schools seeing the new content coverage are St. Amant High, St. Amant Middle, St. Amant Primary, Galvez Primary, Galvez Middle and Lake Elementary, all of which were damaged by the flood of 2016.
The finance committee voted to recommend to the full board the payment of the September flood insurance renewal premiums.
Also on Tuesday, the School Board recognized Jackie Tisdell, public information officer, who was recently honored by the National School Public Relations Association for distinguished achievements in the categories of annual report, social media and video.