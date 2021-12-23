Hundreds of children in Mayfield, Kentucky, are playing with the new bicycles, dolls, books and toys delivered by volunteers with Christmas for Kentucky, a project organized by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
And residents working on recovery from a tornado that hit the town Dec.10 dined on jambalaya, gumbo, spaghetti and other Louisiana favorites thanks to the kindness of Ascension Parish officials, businesses and residents.
On Dec. 10, a violent, long-track tornado moved across Western Kentucky, producing severe to catastrophic damage in several towns, including Mayfield, home of a candle manufacturing plant. Eight were killed in that town.
Back in Ascension Parish, local officials, business leaders and residents wanted to do something to help their neighbors to the north. After all, volunteers from around the country were here a few months ago to help with the recovery after Hurricane Ida hit the state.
So, plans came together quickly for cooking teams to bring a taste of South Louisiana to the residents of Mayfield and others to deliver toys and other items for the children of the area.
First, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office sent crews to cook for law enforcement, military and residents of the hard-hit area. Back home, Sheriff Bobby Webre began organizing a toy drive. Webre put out a call for toys for the kids of Mayfield and the response was overwhelming.
“I want to thank this community for the overwhelming support and donations to help make Christmas for Kentucky possible," Webre said. "Our plan was to fill at least one trailer, but we were able to fill three. We are no stranger to how devastating natural disasters can be, and we know just how important it is to be there for our neighbors in times of hardship.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to go to those families impacted by the recent outbreak of tornadoes in Kentucky," Webre continued. "We won’t make Christmas perfect for those children, but we will make it better.”
Sheriff's office employees left Gonzales at 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 with four trailers filled with toys, bicycles, books and other items.
After the sheriff's delegation left Mayfield Sunday evening, a crew from Ascension Parish government began setting up "on the town's main drag" to cook for anyone who needed a hot meal, James LeBlanc, parish government safety and security director, said. The cooking team included LeBlanc, John Diez, Philip Peterson, Micha Sanchez, Benny Bourgeois, Davin Duplessis, Jerry Babin and Joey Broussard.
"We are cooking for everybody," LeBlanc said during a phone interview. As he talked about the devastation he'd witnessed, he stopped to ask a group of Mayfield residents to pose for a photo as they were eating jambalaya cooked by the Gonzales crew. "It's 12:15 and all the jambalaya is gone. Many of these folks had no idea what jambalaya or gumbo was, but they loved it."
On the menu Monday, Dec. 20, was gumbo for lunch and spaghetti for dinner. After Tuesday's jambalaya lunch was served, the cooking crew started the task of preparing pulled pork barbecue sandwiches.
Parish President Clint Cointment said he's proud of the efforts by his staff.
"Our DPW staff definitely have stepped it up to pay forward the generosity Ascension Parish was shown from the 2016 flood, Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters," Cointment said. "The residents of Graves County appreciate our efforts almost as much as DPW enjoyed serving people in need."
He thanked the East Ascension Rotary for its donations to cover the costs of ingredients.