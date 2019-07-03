Cadets from the Ascension Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol visited Jackson Barracks in New Orleans on June 22 to learn more about the military heritage of Louisiana and the nation. Their leader, 2nd Lt. Janelle Townsend, accompanied them on the field trip.
Civil Air Patrol, the all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search-and-rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually.