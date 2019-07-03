A class project has become an ongoing steppingstone business for seniors in Debbie Ellis's special-education transition class at East Ascension High School.
The students began making steppingstones as a project made possible with a grant provided by The Ascension Fund. They chose molds for the steppingstones, and learned to measure and mix the concrete, learning through trial-and-error to discard any rocks from the bags of concrete.
Once the concrete set, the students primed and painted their creations, and offered them for sale at the farmers market. The Stepping Stones to Life were also cataloged so they could take orders. Student Jaren Vargas said he would like to start a business doing this, along with a classmate, when they graduate.
Vargas' mother, Vicki Vargas, said the project "allowed him to grow in his confidence that he can do/make something to be ever so proud of, something outside of the classwork that students such as my son normally struggle so much with. As his mom, I loved seeing and hearing all that he did daily, and it was so heartwarming to see and feel his excitement and pride."
Funds for this grant were provided by Randy J. Braud Memorial through the Ascension Fund. The Ascension Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher grants of $500 or $1,000 and school impact grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis.