Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has proclaimed Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 as Constitution Week in Ascension Parish.
According to the proclamation, "The Constitution of the United States of America, the guardian of our liberties, embodies the principle of representative government in a republic dedicated to the rule of law." Sept. 17 marks the 232nd anniversary of the framing of the U.S. Constitution by the Constitutional Convention.
“I ask our citizens to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties,” Matassa said.