Since its inception 58 years ago, members of the West Ascension Hospital Service District board depended on Glenn Robert for his financial expertise and dedication to the west bank hospital board.
In recent months, the board's meetings have looked a bit different since Robert's retirement. He was a member of the board, which operates Prevost Memorial Hospital, before the hospital was built.
Hospital administrator Vince Cataldo described Robert as "as sharp as a tack and straight as an arrow." Cataldo said Robert was part of every key decision made about the hospital throughout its existence.
Robert attended his last meeting as October, with his sons Randall and Roy Robert at his side.
John Marchand was elected to replace Robert on the board.
Robert's involvement with the hospital board began in the early 1960s when three doctors — Earl Schexnayder, Percy Leblanc and Roy Folse — rang his doorbell. They each ran clinics in Donaldsonville and wanted a hospital to better serve their patients. Robert, Vic Marcello and the doctors began an information campaign to draw support for a bond issue to fund the construction of a west bank hospital, a news release said.
On Oct. 13, 1964, voters approved the West Ascension Parish Hospital District's 3-mill property tax proposal, which would raise $375,000 to build a hospital. The district used the bond money, property taxes and additional funds from the Louisiana State Department of Hospitals for the construction of the 35-bed facility. The land for the hospital was donated by Joseph Calandro.
Cataldo credited Robert's consistent support for the project's early success.
The hospital was dedicated on Feb. 18, 1968. In the early years, Robert served as secretary of the board and "held that position with utmost integrity and honesty until 1978," the release. He was elected treasurer in 1979, a post he held until his retirement.
In a letter of recommendation for reappointment to the board in 2003, Cataldo said "Mr. Robert's attendance at board meetings is remarkable, his knowledge of the operations of the hospital is immense, his availability is unsurpassed and his desire to serve makes him an outstanding board member."
"Since 1963, Mr. Glenn Robert has executed his duties on the board flawlessly," the release said. "Helping pave the way we operate, the changes we've endured and the changes we are excited to take on, his unwavering support and passion never ceased to amaze us."
In the statement, board members said they are forever in Robert's debt.