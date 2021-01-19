Ascension Parish Deputies Joseph Babineaux, Brady Thibeau and Eric Martin recently graduated from the Capital Area Regional Training Academy.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a graduation was not held.
“Although a graduation was not held, these several weeks of hard work resulted in all of these deputies attaining their POST certification,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office's Capitol Area Regional Training Academy graduated 29 students representing 12 agencies from across the state on Dec. 11. CARTA Class 42 completed the more than 631-hour, 16-week extensive program which began Aug. 24.