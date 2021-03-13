The Louisiana School Boards Association has named Ascension Parish School Board member Patricia “Pat” Russo as its board president.
Russo was elected to fill the role and officially assumed the presidency at the conclusion of the association's 83rd Annual Convention in Shreveport on March 9.
In addition, Ascension Parish School Board President Taft Kleinpeter was elected to represent District 2 on the association's Board of Directors.
“It is a great honor to serve as the next LSBA President,” said Russo. “The last year has been especially tough with the COVID-19 crisis affecting us all in many ways, but this association and our members have risen to the challenge. It is important now more than ever that we lean on each other and work together so we can continue to aid our children to success.”
Russo has served on the Ascension Parish School Board since January 1999. During her tenure, she has served on several committees, including Child Nutrition, Policy, Executive, Insurance and Personnel. Over the past year, she also served as vice president of the School Boards Association, advocating for and communicating necessary policy changes that affect the safety and overall operations of schools.
"Russo embodies the vision and mission of the LSBA,” said Janet Pope, association executive director. “As she steps into her new role, we are confident that she will uphold our guiding principles and provide the necessary leadership, service and support needed for all of our school boards across the state.”