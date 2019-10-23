Area law enforcement agencies hosted the 21st annual Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Championship to benefit the Dream Day Foundation on Oct. 15-19, at Cabela's in Gonzales.
Over 140 motorcycle officers representing law enforcement agencies across the United States participated in the timed training events. The training is designed to simulate maneuvers and emergency situations faced by motorcycle officers during their regular duties.
Since it began, the event has raised over $1 million for the Dream Day Foundation that supports St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.