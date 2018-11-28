For the 11th consecutive year, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and his brother, parish Mosquito Control Director David Matassa, provided a spaghetti and meatballs lunch for all parish employees who are veterans of the armed forces.
The brothers used an old family recipe, which they learned and perfected while operating Giuseppe’s Restaurant in Gonzales for many years.
“The veterans have given so much to us — our freedom, our security and our homeland,” said President Matassa. “This is one small way we can give back to them.”
“And we’re glad to do it,” echoed his brother.