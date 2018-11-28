Ascension_Veterans_Enjoy_Spaghetti_Lunch

For the eleventh consecutive year, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and his brother, Ascension Parish Mosquito Control Director David Matassa, provided a spaghetti and meatballs lunch for all parish employees who are veterans of the armed forces. Gathered after the lunch are, seated from left, Councilman Bill Dawson, Don Hysell, Benny Bourgeois, Eldridge LeBlanc, Carl Savoy, Kerry Anderson and Ronald Beco; and standing, Thomas Pearce, David Matassa, Phillip Matassa, Tommy LeBoeuf, Brian Martinez, President Kenny Matassa, Chris Himel, William Governale, Curtis Henry, Councilman Benny Johnson, Tommie Vessel and CAO Ken Dawson. Not pictured is Randal Villar.

 PROVIDED PHOTO FROM MARTIN MCCONNELL

The brothers used an old family recipe, which they learned and perfected while operating Giuseppe’s Restaurant in Gonzales for many years.

“The veterans have given so much to us — our freedom, our security and our homeland,” said President Matassa. “This is one small way we can give back to them.”

“And we’re glad to do it,” echoed his brother.

