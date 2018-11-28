For the eleventh consecutive year, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and his brother, Ascension Parish Mosquito Control Director David Matassa, provided a spaghetti and meatballs lunch for all parish employees who are veterans of the armed forces. Gathered after the lunch are, seated from left, Councilman Bill Dawson, Don Hysell, Benny Bourgeois, Eldridge LeBlanc, Carl Savoy, Kerry Anderson and Ronald Beco; and standing, Thomas Pearce, David Matassa, Phillip Matassa, Tommy LeBoeuf, Brian Martinez, President Kenny Matassa, Chris Himel, William Governale, Curtis Henry, Councilman Benny Johnson, Tommie Vessel and CAO Ken Dawson. Not pictured is Randal Villar.