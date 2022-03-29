The history of Gonzales is the topic of an upcoming discussion at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales ahead of the city's 100th anniversary.
In partnership with the Gonzales Committee on Cultural Affairs, the library's event, "Explore Your Heritage, Ascension Parish: Its History and Its Future," is set for 10 a.m. April 9.
Local historians and community members Ira Babin, Harriet Miller, Ruth Hanson, Marilyn Glindmeyer and Andrew Capone will reflect on the history and heritage of Gonzales and other areas around Ascension Parish. Scot Byrd, chief administrative officer for the city, will discuss plans for the upcoming centennial celebration.
Guests are invited to help lay the groundwork for the next centennial by contributing to the library’s growing local history collection on the Louisiana Digital Library. Staff will be available to answer any questions and to conduct brief oral history interviews with those who would like to share stories about Gonzales or Ascension Parish that cannot be found in any history books.
Refreshments and music in the library’s courtyard will follow the presentation. Call (225) 647-3955 for more information or visit https://myapl.org/explore-your-heritage.
Explore Your Heritage is sponsored by the Gonzales Committee on Cultural Affairs, a “sister city” program that creates and strengthens cooperation at the municipal level, promotes cultural understanding and stimulates economic development. For more information about the GCCA and its services, visit www.gonzalesculture.org.
Gonzales is celebrating its 100th birthday April 22-24 with a community birthday party, contests, music, a fun run and the opening of a time capsule buried 25 years ago.