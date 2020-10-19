One person was killed and another was injured in a double shooting overnight, according to the Ascension Sheriff's Parish Office.
The incident occurred just after midnight Monday in the area of Highway 70 and Highway 3089.
Brandon Turner, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An unnamed passenger with Turner was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is still open.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).