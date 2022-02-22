As a young aspiring high school basketball coach in 1996, my goal was to be a head coach someday. To accomplish that, I had to learn the ropes from an experienced head coach that would allow me to grow and learn — enter Greg Hill.
Hill took me under his wing from 1996-98 and taught me much more than how to break a press or execute an inbounds play, he taught me the importance of impacting young lives by showing them discipline and that you cared.
Black History Month has many of us reflecting on the important African Americans in history. My thoughts turned to Hill.
“My philosophy was to impact lives, that was more important to me than winning,” Hill said.
Hill only coached at one school, Donaldsonville High. For 36 years he walked through the doors on Tiger Drive and made his mark. “I came to Donaldsonville High after graduating from Grambling in 1975, I was the first Black assistant coach in the parish,” Hill said.
Hill played at East Ascension and graduated in 1970, his college choice was an easy one, everyone knew about Grambling because of one man. “The legendary Eddie Robinson was the head football coach, I had a chance to speak to Coach Robinson and his words motivated me to impact others,” Hill said.
Hill played basketball under Grady Hickman at East Ascension and just as I learned from Hill, he learned from Hickman. “He taught me so much, discipline was number one with him, the bench was the equalizer, do the right things or sit,” Hill said.
As a young aspiring assistant at Donaldsonville, Hill worked under Emile Chiquet for three years before becoming the head boys’ basketball coach, a job he longed for. “Coach Chiquet was a mentor, he helped me prepare for the job that I would hold for the next 33 years,” Hill said.
Hill won many games along the way, several district championships, numerous playoff appearances including a Top 28 appearance in 2006, losing to Red River. “The games are memorable but the players that have come through are lasting to me, had so many good ones that were quality human beings,” Hill said. He mentioned CJ Hudson, Robert Gaines, Ronald Bougerie, Spencer Harvey, Claude Barnes, Tony Williams, Darryl Comery, Donald Ray Thomas, Jason Winchester, Lorenzo Collins and current parish councilmen, Alvin Thomas.
“Coaching great kids, to watch some groups cry on my shoulder after tough losses or a playoff loss to end the year, they made me want to have a successful program for them,” Hill said.
I had the pleasure of working with Hill when he got to coach his own, Darius, who transferred from East Ascension his senior year. “My son wanted to transfer and attend Donaldsonville his senior year, it was special to get to coach him, was hard on him, he helped lead us to the quarterfinals and was selected the district MVP, very proud of him,” Hill said.
Darius, who lives in Texas, has a son that is 6 foot, 4 inches tall. You guessed it, he plays basketball.
When asked what Black History month means to him, the answer is simple. “Coming up we didn’t have much, we had what we needed. Young Black men can be anything they want to be, they have opportunities like everyone else to learn something new, get into any profession. Black History is always evolving, not just a day or a month. The ability to learn about history is there, I have seen so much over the years, the struggles of so many,” Hill said.
Hill retired from teaching and coaching in 2011, but he didn’t stay idle very long. “I started back working pretty quick, I am the assistant activity coordinator at the Youth Challenge Program in Carville. We work with high school aged kids to get their GED, they can move on to the Junior Challenge Program and learn a trade,” Hill said.
As the first Black coach in the parish, the first Black head coach in any sport back in the ’70s, his message was always the same until he retired. “Dream big, no excuses, just make it happen. They knew my rules, there weren’t many, just do the right things and be a good teammate, make your grades and help others,” Hill said.
I personally witnessed the impact that Hill made on young men, what he didn’t realize was the impact that he made on me, things he taught me that I will never forget.