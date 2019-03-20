Playing one of Nancy Drew’s best friends in the recently released “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” movie was the epitome of years of hard work for Gonzales native Mackenzie Graham.
Graham, a 19-year-old Dutchtown High School graduate, will also play an angry orphan, “Bug,” in the soon-to-be released horror flick “Darlin’.”
“When I graduated high school, I knew this was all I ever wanted to do,” Graham said. “But I went back and forth between film and theater.”
“I auditioned for more than 100 parts, and I was always devastated when I didn’t get the part. I now realize that if I had gotten those parts, I wouldn’t have been available for Nancy Drew.”
Graham learned acting while she was a member of the Center Stage Performing Arts Academy in Gonzales. And it was during her first semester at LSU that she auditioned for and won the role of “Bug.”
"Darlin'" was the first time Graham experienced working on a movie set. The horror movie is a sequel to 2011’s “The Woman.”
“I didn’t realize I’d relate so much to Bug since this is a horror film,” Graham said. “It is a coming-of-age story that I found relatable to my everyday life with all of the changes in my acting career. The movie also shows how the people around you can effect you in both positive and negative ways.”
Once “Darlin’” wrapped production, Graham auditioned four times for the part of the teen detective’s friend Bess Marvin. Once she won the part, Graham and her mother, Shelly, moved to Atlanta while her father, Russell, stayed in Louisiana.
“This has all been incredible,” Mackenzie’s father, Russell Graham, said. “A lot of people talk about her being an overnight success, but it’s been years of theater and taking classes in dance. It’s a much longer process than people assume.”
Graham’s parents always had confidence in her ability to make it on the big stage.
“Shelly and I have believed in her natural talent for years, and we have been her biggest supporters and cheerleaders,” Russell Graham said. “Her success isn’t measured in the size of her bank account but in her ability to do what she loves to do and have a positive effect on people over the long term.”
Mackenzie Graham is co-starring alongside Sophia Lillis, the titular Nancy Drew. Lillis starred in last year’s Stephen King thriller “It.”
Graham and Lillis related to each other because both are fairly new to the acting world.
“Sophia is amazing and the spunkiest person I know,” Graham said. “She has a ‘let’s go’ attitude, is bright and can instantly switch into character.”
Last weekend, the AMC Mall of Louisiana held a showing of “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” for Graham’s friends and family.
“It was a lot of fun to watch the movie with people I knew,” Graham said. “The movie has an important message for teenagers, and you are left inspired.”
Graham, who is managed by Baton Rouge talent agency Open Range Management, is preparing to move to New Orleans while continuing to audition for movie roles.
For information about “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase,” visit imdb.com.