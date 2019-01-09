The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Dec. 20 to Jan. 3:
Dec. 20
Reyes, Ruben: 23, 7106 Astro View, Austin, Texas, jumping bail, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Roussel, Scott: 33, 12371 O'Neal Road, Gonzales, parole violation.
Pizzillo, Timothy Lee: 48, 417 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Smith, Tracy Donovan: 49, 18068 Timberview Drive, Prairieville, felony residential contractor fraud.
Moss, Rocky: 35, 24916 Juban Road, Denham Springs, two counts of misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/vehicle.
Gerald, William: 36, address unavailable, misdemeanor theft.
Dufrene, Devin M.: 31, 5669 Fisher St., Lafitte, surety, failure to appear in court.
Close Jr., Charles R.: 61, 43201 Sycamore Bend Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, operating while intoxicated.
Creech, Justin: 33, 2513 S. Penn Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Dec. 21
Berry, Connor M.: 24, 15066 Kyle Drive, Prairieville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Gray, Denzel: 25, 100 Fourth St., Apt. B, Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, mirrors, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of unidentifiable firearm, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Robinson, Ryan: 30, 32125 Avante Road, Walker, failure to appear in court.
Westley, Christopher D.: 37, 35038 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Variani, Dwayne Michael: 44, 43276 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Boudreaux, Barry J.: 52, 415 River Oaks Drive, Covington, operating while intoxicated, reckless operation.
Murphy, Darla: 52, 12201 Louis White Road, Geismar, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Dec. 22
Price, Alexandro A.: 37, 13100 La. 44, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, turning movements and required signals.
Holmes, Lafaydra J.: 28, 2138 S. Commerce Ave., Apt. 305, Gonzales, aggravated assault.
Mccreery, William Brandon: 37, 259 Oak Trace Road, Hahira, Georgia, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Correa, Julian Castillo: 30, address unavailable, Cardenas, Mexico, hold for other agency, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Sprinkle, Jimmy D.: 54, 2840 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, obscenity.
Delaney, Danielle: 30, 18103 Grace St., Prairieville, no seat belt, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Harris, Steven Paul: 32, 43244 Norwood Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Reis, Austin M.: 24, 16359 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Reis, Glenn: 56, 16359 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, interfering with a law enforcement investigation, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Morales, Edwin: 26, 15329 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Morales Jr., Epifanio: 19, 15329 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, second-degree battery.
Dec. 23
Scott, Kaylar: 26, 42463 Pebblestone Ave., Prairieville, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Miguel, Izaguirre: 47, 8267 Keel Ave., Baton Rouge, hold for other agency, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Victor, Kenyetta: 41, 248 Reynaud Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Nicholas, Lacarla Jaronica: 24, 3620 La. 405, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, battery of a dating partner.
Francois, Glen H.: 57, 18119 Diez Road, Prairieville, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Smith, Jarrod Gayden: 40, 57650 Erwin Drive, Plaquemine, when lighted lamps are required, operating while intoxicated.
Regira, Devon Michael: 19, 10471 Shadow Lake Drive, Geismar, expired motor vehicle insurance, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, possession of marijuana, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Dec. 24
Smith, Jarvis A.: 34, 20230 Reames Road, Zachary, operating while intoxicated.
Babin, Denise Dell: 47, 13058 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Kendrick, Carroll F.: 50, 13424 Doel Mayers Road, Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps.
Daenen, Madyson Alexys: 32, 18453 Belle Grove Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Wheat, Mark: 58, 13388 JB Templet Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Hernandez, Robert Daniel: 31, 9935 Asheville Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery.
Storyer, Jennifer: 33, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Bennett, Otis L.: 50, 35291 Rayville Road, Donaldsonville, driver must be licensed, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Carter, Donna: 57, 8362 Oak St., Sorrento, domestic abuse battery.
Pecanty, Dillon: 26, 12328 La. 431, St. Amant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 25
Jackson Jr., Barry Glaye: 25, 41502 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Rodrigue, Jeffron Deonte: 30, 39061 Saturn Ave., Darrow, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery.
Bilbo, Seth Lionel: 25, 291 Wright Ave., Houma, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Templet, Christine M.: 44, 43239 La. 42, Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Causey, Joseph M.: 53, 43239 La. 42, Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Arrington, Ashton: 24, 18867 Bienville Court, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property.
Latstetter Jr., Henry: 30, 44094 La. 42, Prairieville, two counts of simple burglary/all others, two counts of felony theft, parole violation, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Dec. 26
Wilson, April Marie: 31, 611 Second St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Dupre, John: 38, 16436 Majestic Oak Drive, Prairieville, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating while intoxicated.
Riley, Sharell J.: 32, 12443 Tech Ridge Blvd., Austin, Texas, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Strong, Benjamin Robert: 37, 17701 Shuma Lake Drive, 204, Livingston, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
McKinley, Carl J.: 59, 2605 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, sexual battery, simple rape.
Everett Jr., Johnny D.: 24, 42553 La. 42, 31, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Conish, Eddie: 22, 623 E. Neal St., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Torrez, Santoz: 55, 43124 Pinewood Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, failure to return leased movables obtaining by false representation.
Villeneuve, Cole J.: 24, 42197 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Lewis, Kifton: 24, 810 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Bruno, Darcey Earle: 48, 41313 La. 933, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Alsay, Paul J.: 55, 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
Therence, Divante J.: 26, 1936 S. Ruth Ave., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Cortez, Alfonso: 38, 15338 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, hold for other agency, misrepresentation during booking, aggravated second-degree battery.
Dec. 27
Irvin, Eric Dwayne: 43, 15473 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Lirette, Beau Luke: 38, 326 Cenac St., Houma, surety, breach of bail condition, failure to appear in court.
Rogers, Zachary Brien: 34, 17076 Acosta Lane, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court, probation violation.
Gilmore, Ebony Viocha: 30, 16511 Vermillion Drive, Baton Rouge, state probation violation, felony theft.
Noto, Charley: 36, 12043 Roddy Road, No. 13, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.
Scofield, Chase A.: 32, 41155 Rhea St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Walker, Mary Helen: 66, 40457 La. 42, Prairieville, felony theft.
Bowman, Tabetha G.: 35, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Dec. 28
Gaddis, Donald R.: 37, 15227 Joe Sevario Road, Gonzales, false certificates, careless operation, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Jones, Jakil: 26, 1126 S. Park Ave., Gonzales, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, armed robbery.
Thompson, Timothy A.: 35, 1951 Hope St., New Orleans, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Antczak, Annette: 50, 29430 Efferson Road, Holden, forgery, unauthorized use of access card as theft/definitions.
Blake, Cody John: 27, 722 S. Cypress St., Hammond, failure to appear in court.
Lambert, Brian Paul: 29, 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, obscenity, battery of a dating partner.
Rivere, Samantha Sieera: 30, 44013 Conway St., Sorrento, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Otoole, Patricia Anne: 26, 464 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, battery of a dating partner.
Eddy, Montez Marie: 54, 47096 La. 937, St. Amant, illegal possession of stolen things less.
Schmitt, Francis Ann: 56, 14455 Braud Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of marijuana, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed.
Robinson Jr., Eric Elwin: 25, 102 W. Seventh St., Donaldsonville, hit-and-run driving.
Wright, Dawn N.: 51, 14035 A. Poirrier Road, Gonzales, simple battery, aggravated battery.
Johnson, Edwinneisha T.: 18, 1321 Cambridge Drive, Laplace, misdemeanor theft.
Rostafin, Matthew T.: 40, 16057 La. 930, Prairieville, limitations on backing, operating while intoxicated.
Nguyen, Viet: 62, 16259 La. 44, Prairieville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Brodmyer, Michael: 32, 11069 Irene E Deslatte Road, St. Amant, battery of a dating partner.
Molina, Byron: 18, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 46, Gonzales, public possession of alcoholic beverages, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, intentional littering prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Gonzalez, Emanuel: 17, 15389 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, public possession of alcoholic beverages, intentional littering prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Rodriquez, Oscar: 17, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, public possession of alcoholic beverages, intentional littering prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Paille, Kyle G.: 22, 39113 Germany Road, Prairieville, second degree battery.
Dec. 30
Rodriguez, Sulema: 25, 39113 Germany Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Hughey, Sarah: 19, 42128 Rudy Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Faught, Leon: 19, 42109 Shadow Creek Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Pepper, Jean: 20, 39109 Vindez Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Diez, Hayden James: 19, 303 S. Roscoe St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Zeretzke, Alexander Philip: 32, 17346 La. 933, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Barthelemy, Renee: 17, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, two counts of criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, three counts of simple burglary/vehicle.
Zeringue, Kadi: 26, 608 E. U.S. 61, Gramercy, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Davis, Keia B.: 28, 40412 Sycamore Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Stewman, Reginald Duvor: 48, 12379 Legacy Hills Drive, Geismar, bond revocation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Phillips, Tyler Jared: 27, 11182 River Highlands Drive, No. 4A, St. Amant, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 31
Brown, April Lynn: 30, 22243 La. 22, Maurepas, interfering with an officer.
Douglas, Carey: 41, 103 Yates Road, Sontag, Mississippi, misdemeanor theft.
Sanchez, Schuyler Paul: 33, 405 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Thomas Jr., Melvin L.: 32, 41099 Rustling Oak Drive, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of marijuana.
Thompson, Tyson Maurice: 27, 2118 S. John St., Gonzales, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, operating vehicle while license is suspended, view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Dixon, Jennifer: 44, 16222 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Pardue, Kelly Elizabeth: 31, 411 E. Verna St., Gonzales, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jan. 1
Shelton, Blake: 22, 13058 Illinois St., Elberta, Alabama, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Tassin, Clindell Jamal: 20, 175 Frank Lane, Belle Rose, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Stewart, Ethan: 19, 10267 Lake Park Ave., Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, turning movements and required signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Adams Jr., Clarence Marvin: 18, 1932 S. Robert Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Liborio, Adrian: 21, 15457 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, second degree murder/during crime, second degree murder/specific intent.
Brown, Kessa: 40, 43294 Marblestone Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Heap, Hunter C.: 37, 11078 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Payne, Leo T.: 34, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Newell, Bryan T.: 55, 39284 Tommy Moore Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Holt Jr., Gregory: 27, 14922 Central Woods Ave., Baton Rouge, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, reckless operation.
Jan. 2
Rodrigue, Larry Antonio: 32, 516 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Hunt, Jasy Lynn: 32, 42440 Weber City Road, Gonzales, three counts of possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Donley, Dayne P.: 40, 18137 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, surety, three counts of possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Guitreau, Larry Joseph: 37, 12069 Turry Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Carter, Shantay : 31, 165 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, criminal conspiracy, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Anderson, Patrick Deandre: 25, 41060 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Butler, Jonathan M.: 32, 1305 E. Bayou St., 109, Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Rodrigue, Rayna: 28, 40217 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Seymore, Joseph Craton: 28, 18346 Eldon St., Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery.
Irvin, Avis Oneal: 36, 101 W. Second St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, security required, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate.
Arriola, Jerrica Valentina: 18, 1621 E. Rosedown St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Gallusser, Ronaldo C.: 17, 1621 E. Rosedown St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Grissom, Renee S.: 58, 40552 Pelican Point Parkway, Gonzales, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 3
Lessard, Ashley Nicole: 31, 13096 Cypress Gold Drive, St. Amant, surety, failure to appear in court.
Charles, Rory Centell: 38, 43468 Sir Eddie Lane, Prairieville, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court.