Registration is open for the General Contractors Seminar of the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute, which provides technical knowledge essential for general contractors working in the construction industry in Louisiana.
Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System developed the institute to meet the needs of a growing construction industry. Since 2016, 749 participants have graduated from the seminars, which involve 20 interactive, distance-learning sessions broadcast live, according to a news release.
“The LCAI General Contractors Seminar can help individuals seeking a contractor’s license to better understand what they need to do to secure a license, establish a successful contracting business and win construction contracts,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said in the release.
The 10-week course will be offered March 11 through May 15 at 12 Louisiana locations, including River Parishes Community College, 925 W. Edenborne Parkway, Gonzales. It will feature two-hour sessions twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Topics will include blueprint reading; building calculations; site work, demolition and construction; foundations, formwork and retaining walls; finishes; roof structures; structural loads; steel construction; related trades; special construction and equipment; and safety codes.
A $350 fee covers the cost of the course and materials. To register, visit opportunitylouisiana.com/LCAI-GC and click the “Apply Now” link by Feb. 25.
For information, contact Cory Morgan, of LED, at (225) 342.4317 or Cory.morgan3@la.gov; or Marlene Chauvin, of LCTCS, at (985) 448.5915 or marlene.chauvin@fletcher.edu.