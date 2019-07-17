Museum gala planned
Tickets are on sale for the 25th Anniversary Gala for the River Road African American Museum set for Oct. 6 at The Water Campus, 1110 S. River Road, Baton Rouge.
The evening, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will include dance performances by the Shillouettes Dance Company, and music from the John Gray Jazz Ensemble.
In keeping with the museum's mission, this year’s event honors two legendary entrepreneurs from Louisiana in the hair care industry, Madame C.J. Walker and Emmitt J. Douglas.
Visit https://africanamericanmuseum.org for ticket information.
Free dental services offered to military members
Every year, businesses across the United States join in Freedom Day USA, a national "Thank You Movement" for the members of our military and their immediate families, along with veterans.
Each business participant provides a thank-you gift in the form of free services, goods, discounts and other various offers. Locally, Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on Sept. 12 to present free dental care to those who serve the nation and their immediate family.
Military personnel and family members wishing to schedule an appointment may contact Main Street Dental Care at (225) 473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found at www.FreedomDayUSA.org.
English as a second language tutor training
Are you interested in helping an adult in our community improve their English speaking, reading and writing skills? Join the Ascension Parish Library’s Adult Literacy Program and volunteer to help an adult in need. No prior teaching experience required. We will train you!
August training dates:
- ESL Tutor Training at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales: 10 a.m. Aug. 19 and 21
- ESL Tutor Training at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville: 10 a.m. Aug. 20 and 22
Using the ProLiteracy training model, the six-hour tutor training program prepares new tutors to instruct adults in English as a Second Language (ESL). The training is spread over two days, and it covers all you need to know to get started with your learner. Discover how to create a lesson plan, select the best learning materials, help your student set goals and much more.
Volunteer tutors must be 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or the equivalent. Materials are provided. Registration is required. To register or for more information, please call Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052) or Gonzales at (225) 647-3955.