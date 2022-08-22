Lee Melancon, director of community and economic development for Donaldsonville, talked about the recent progress made in Donaldsonville's Historic District Aug. 16 during East Ascension Rotary Club's meeting.
Lee updated the club members about the renovations to the B. Lemann Building from an old department store to what is now an apartment complex. He discussed the renovation of the old LP&L building which will soon house the Noel Distillery. Melancon touched on the renovations to the Ascension Parish Library as well as numerous blighted houses that have been and are continued to be renovated to keep up with the demand for housing in the Donaldsonville area.