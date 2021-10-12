Court cases filed in Ascension Parish for Sept. 13-17:
CIVIL SUITS
Lancer L. Gibson v. Lionel J. Nicholas and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Monica A. Miles v. Andrea Mendez and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Premier Credit Corp. v. James W. Weatherford, executory judgment.
CKS Prime Investments LLC v. Sheila Lacer, open account.
Adam Gonzales and Annabelle Gonzales v. Parish of Ascension, Mougeot Architecture LLC and ABC Construction Co., damages.
Blaze M. Martinez v. Louisiana State of Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Dwayne Turner v. James River Insurance Co., Maestri Murrell Inc, Ellsworth Family Revocable Trust, James B. Ellsworth, Kathryn B. Ellsworth and Laurence A. Miller, damages.
Tamnoika J. Ursin v. Nathan Strong and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
Paige Goynes v. Progressive Security Insurance Co., Jean P. Couvillion, Geico Casualty Co. and James A. Wunstel, damages.
Lester Smith v. Scott George Petrie, M.D., damages.
Parish of Ascension v. Ollie G. Uno Vallery aka Ollie G. V. Brown Unopen Hart, Theodore Roosevelt (Succession) Christy, Beverly Christy Wright, Ronnie W. Christy, Judy Lynn Christy, Deborah Christy, Cleory Douglas Sr. (Succession), Rita Douglas, Green Linda Douglas, Linda Douglas Green, Saysa Douglas Leduff, Cook Cassandra D. Douglas, Cassandra D. Douglas Cook, Angela M. Douglas, Jessie M. Kinchen, Florida Douglas Unopen Edwards, Jason Edwards, Williams Cindy Edwards, Cindy Edwards Williams, Johnson Tiana Edwards, Tiana Edwards Johnson, James Edwards, Cleory Douglas Jr. (Succession), Paul R. Douglas, Mark G. Douglas, Donald R. Douglas, James Gladys Douglas, Gladys Douglas James, Lesia L. Douglas, Larry A. Douglas, Wayne Neal Douglas, Joe L. Douglas, Evelyn Douglas Scott, Ann Douglas Leday, Gertrude Douglas Unopen Hayward, Corrine Unopen Douglas, Robert Unopen Douglas, Beatrice Douglas Unopen Mathews, Adam Unopen Douglas, James Douglas, Fred Douglas, Charles Douglas Jr., O'Neal Douglas, Mercedes Douglas, Murphy Douglas, Jerry Douglas, Johnette Douglas, Suzette Douglas, Voncile Douglas, Lawrence Douglas, Ida Douglas Johnson, Clarence Douglas, Larry Douglas, Shirley A. Douglas Miller, Charles Douglas, Doris Douglas Hunter, Charles Success Douglas, Darnel Telfor, Alice Daniels Sharkey, Earma Daniels Gibson, Mildred Daniels Williams, Inez Daniels Lovelady, Essie Daniels Franklin, Jim Daniels Jr., Milton Daniels, Janice Telfor and Norman Telfor III, expropriation.
Picou Builders Supply Co. LLC v. Merrel Porche, breach of contract.
Brandon Meyer v. American Access Casualty Company and Yair Castellon, damages.
First Tower Loan LLC dba Tower Loan of Leesville v. Antonia S. Peake aka Antonia Shaunques Peake, agreement.
21 Investment Realty Century v. Steven Miller and Ron Rogers, concursus proceeding.
CBI Federal Credit Union v. James Lynell Gomez, monies due.
Douglas Rodrigue and Gail R. Moore v. Shelia R. Phillips and Geneva Foster Rodrigue, injunction.
Erica (individual on behalf of) Wilson and Timothy Emerson v. Mitchell Contracting Inc, Their Liability Insurance Co., XYZ Insurance Co. and Ascension Parish Department Public Works, damages.
Tyler L. Teague v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
FAMILY SUITS
Richard Aubin v. Diana Aubin, divorce.
Angela Dawn Hebert v. Chad Douglas Hebert, divorce.
Jason Daniel Villemarette v. Durel Hoover Villemarette, divorce.
Olivia Howie Camargo v. Francisco Manuel Camargo, divorce.
Holly Dunbar Harris v. David L. Harris, divorce.
Tex David Simoneaux Jr. v. Karla Renee Mixon, divorce.
Keith Tate v. Tahira J. Tate, divorce.
Donna Jo Nissen Doiron v. Mark John Doiron II, divorce.
Dawn Michael v. Todd Michael, divorce.
Shauna Epperson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kerry Kissinger, child support.
Anna Cox, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kalen Brown, child support.
Jasmine Comeaux, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Marlon Lewis Sr., child support.
Jasmine Douglas, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Courtney Selvage, child support.
Gabrielle Henry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Johnton Harris Sr., child support.
Bilan Brooks, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Taff Carter, child support.
Office of Community Services v. Kammie Johnson, child support.
Joshua Guillot, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jodi Allain, child support.
Annemarie Bergeron, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Steven Lacy, child support.
Tearstashia Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Levi Lewis Jr., child support.
Frances Silva, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Paul Frances, child support.
Thomas Jacob Fant v. Jeri Christine Fant, divorce.
Chad Joseph Bourgeois v. Ashley Marie Bourgeois, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Rosita Inez Weldon Vercher
Succession of Sylvia White Zimmerle
Succession of Mary Ann Melancon Little
Succession of Paul Allen Rash
Succession of Linda Vernelle Courville
Succession of Shane Michael Blouin
Succession of Wilma Frances Vontoure
Succession of Charlotte Kramer Riche