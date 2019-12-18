Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre is not a fan of beards and other forms of facial hair. As a military man, he prefers his officers clean shaven.
However, the sheriff agreed to lift his department's no facial hair policy to raise money for a No-Shave November campaign to support the American Cancer Society.
It was the fourth year the sheriff's office took part in the campaign. Along the way, several other departments have joined forces.
This year, nine law enforcement agencies raised $20,911 for the American Cancer Society through the campaign — one beard at a time.
Officers and other staffers paid $25 each to grow a beard or other facial hair.
Representatives of the Gonzales Police Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, St. James Parish Sheriff's Office and Lafourche Parish law enforcement were on hand Dec. 12 for a check presentation. In Lafourche, the sheriff's office, Port Fourchon Harbor Police, Lockport police and Golden Meadow police raised $5,523.
Many of the lawmen shared stories of their personal connection to cancer.
Gonzales Chief of Police said his family took advantage of the American Cancer Service information and programs while his day was undergoing cancer treatments. "It was a blessing," he said.
"We all know someone who has been affected by cancer," Webre said. "We all have stories ... but more and more we are hearing about cancer successes thanks to the work of the American Cancer Society. Their research is so important."
The sheriff thanked public information officer Allison Hudson and Det. Randy Heflin for their efforts in promoting the project.
The beard growing did not stop on Nov. 30, as mot of the departments are doing Do It Again December for charities. Hudson said the recipient of the Ascension campaign has not been announced.