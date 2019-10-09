Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Sept. 23-27:
CIVIL SUITS
Cavalry SPV I LLC and Department Stores National BK/Macys v. Elaine Bryan, open account.
Alpha Capital BMO Harris dba Alpha Capital v. Warren F. Faucheux, Irwin Mortgage Corp., Mortgage Electronic Registration dba Mers, Citifincial Mortgage Co. Inc. dba Citimorgage Inc., quiet tax title.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Albert Stell, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jamey C. Rivet, open account.
Luba Casualty Insurance Co. v. Kendall H. Edwards and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Unifund Ccr LLC v. Sharon J. Thompson, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jacobie D. Jones, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Louis H. Rodrigue Jr., open account.
Capital One Bank N A v. Rhea Jones, open account.
Capital One Bank N A v. Daniel K. Arnold, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC of Citibank Na v. Herbert R. Washington Jr., open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Sharon Evans, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC of Synchrony Bank v. Jeanetta Hills, open account.
Citibank N A v. Frances A. Langlois, open account.
Citibank N A v. Shane R. Kestenholz, open account.
US Bank National Association Trustee and Sasco Mortgage Loan Trust v. Nelson D. Nunez Jr., Jennifer L. Nunez aka Jennifer L. Slayton Nunez, executory process.
Marvin Gros Sr., Melissa Richardson and Patty Lynn Lewis v. Isidro Laconico Glorioso, Starr Indemnity & Liberty Co. and Powell Industries Inc., damages.
Synovus Bank v. Gwen D. Nohra, promissory note.
Paul D. Legendre and Suzanne I. Legendre v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Jodi Keeley, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Louis Rodriguez Jr., UIFSA.
Paula Lanoux Babin v. Joey Babin, damages.
American Express National Bank v. Nathan Michel and La. Computech LLC, open account.
Jessica Aubert Clark v. Jacob Neufeld, Geico Casualty Co., Gateway Insurance Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, damages.
Caliber Home Loans Inc v. Alfred Jay Baker, executory process.
Jennifer Lombard v. Ace American Insurance Co. and Jeremy Drickamer, damages.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp v. Lemanuel Turnipseed aka Lemanual Turnipseed Sr. aka Lemanuel O. Turnipseed, executory process.
Lvnv Funding LLC v. Deborah A. Doyle, open account.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Floyd A. Willams, promissory note.
Robert Johnson v. State of Louisiana Department Motor Vehicles, minority.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corp v. Vernon Rhuedel Anderson aka Vernon R. Anderson aka Vernon Anderson, Jamie Taylor Anderson aka Jamie T. Anderson aka Jamie Anderson, Michelle Ashley Anderson aka Michelle A. Anderson aka Michelle Anderson, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jessica Foster and William Hall, executory judgment.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc v. James Randal Pepper, executory process.
JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. Teressa Parker Hill, Cardell Hill aka Cardell L. Hill, executory process.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Joe Antione Holliday and Sanora Cole, executory process.
Renada Obo Bennett and Jordan Minor Bennett v. John David White, Big M Transportation Inc. and Protective Insurance Co., damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee Citibank v. Bernard J. Myles, open account.
Cavalry SPV I Assignee Synchrony Bank v. Laura Hebert, open account.
Craig J. Lachney Jr. v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Joey Joseph Woods v. Quality Bus Co. LLC, Protective Insurance Co. and James L. Bullock, damages.
Chelsea Wilson, Chelsea Obo Wilson, Ken Obo Wilson and McKenzie Minor Wilson v. Allstate Insurance Co., Government Employees Insurance Co., Molly Elizabeth Sides and Cesar Zavala, damages.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Cooper Mr v. Kim R. Taber aka Kim Raffray Taber, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Roy Wilson, open account.
Shanda James v. Old Republic Co., Roland J Robert Distributor Inc. and Dennis S. Ates, damages.
UU Bank National Association v. Cassandra A. Moore aka Cassandra Moore, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Curtis Stafford II, interdiction.
Brittany Harris, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Michael Pearson, paternity.
Sabrina Braud, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jason Messer, paternity.
Nicole Bougere, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Herman Wilson Jr., paternity.
Kyla Ester, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brandon Thomas, paternity.
Misty M. Jackson v. Brian P. Jackson, divorce.
Stephanie Murray, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Carlos Martinez, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Samantha Brooks, child support.
Troy Patrick Marchand v. Nga Nguyen Agullard Marchand, divorce.
Tanesha Shepherd Oubre v. Harry Oubre Jr., divorce.
Jessica L. Cassard v. Raymond J. Cassard Jr., divorce.
Megan Allen Mayhew v. Zeb Mayhew III, divorce.
Brittany Bennett Davidson v. Joshua Richard Davidson, divorce.
Tiffini Templet Eddy v. Dustin Eddy, divorce.
Brandy Norris v. Donald Norris, divorce.
Tommy Tan Nguyen v. Thu Ha Thi Vu, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Elsie M. Brown
Succession of Fritz Babin
Succession of John Terry Whitman
Succession of Joseph Hart Callow Sr., Judith Cammack Callow
Succession of Elpahge J. Savoy