Civil Air Patrol cadets Ethan Taylor James and Jessee Fox Garon received “The Billy Mitchell Award” during an April 26 ceremony.
Only 15% of all Civil Air Patrol cadets make this rank, according to a news release.
The cadets receiving the award demonstrated leadership skills, maintained a positive attitude, encouraged good attitudes in others, promoted team spirit, professionalism, and good sportsmanship and displayed the units core values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence, and respect, the release said.
“The young men involved in the Ascension Composite Squadron are top-notch. It was my pleasure to a part of their award ceremony,” said state Rep. Kathy Edmonston.
The ceremony honored cadets with the Civil Air Patrol Ascension Composite Squadron.