Two men bought nearly $3,000 in alcohol from a Dutchtown liquor store using stolen credit cards and now investigators are trying to find them, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The agency released photos of the men carting off several bottle-stuffed boxes and asked for the public's help in identifying them. The men made the $2,714.48 purchases at the Hokus Pokus Liquor Store on July 31 and Aug. 24, according to the agency's Facebook post.
At least five bottles of Crown Royal whisky and one bottle of Patron tequila were visible in the surveillance video shots.
Investigators asked anyone with information on the case to call them at (225) 621-4636 or text their anonymous tip line at 847411. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.