Dana Scott, the maintenance and technical services director for BASF in Geismar, is one of 130 women who have been honored by The Manufacturing Institute with 2019 STEP Ahead Awards recognizing advocacy, mentorship, engagement and leadership in the industry.
“Dana has truly paved the way for women in manufacturing at BASF,” said Chris Witte, BASF’s senior vice president. “Her determination and pursuit of excellence, coupled with her passion for supporting and mentoring others, have really made a difference in how we recruit and retain female talent in the region.”
The STEP Ahead Awards are part of the STEP Ahead initiative that aims to attract, advance and retain strong female talent in science, technology, engineering and production, according to a news release. It examines and promotes the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership.
Women constitute one of manufacturing’s largest pools of untapped talent. Female employees totaled 47 percent of the U.S. labor force in 2018, but only 29 percent of the manufacturing workforce.