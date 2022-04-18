Catholics gathered early Friday morning for the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church's Men of the Cross' Way of the Cross walk from the church to St. Anne Catholic Church in Sorrento and back to Holy Rosary.
The mission of Men of the Cross "is to help men of our parish to enrich their Catholic faith and their walk with our Brother Jesus Christ. Through this mission we will have a better connection with our church, family, community and an unbreakable bond with our Brother Jesus Christ."
The Good Friday pilgrimage included prayer, reflection, silence and meditation on the passion of Jesus Christ.