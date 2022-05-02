RIVER REGION ART ASSOCIATION
Registration is underway for River Region Art Association's Summer Art Program classes for 2022.
Classes are Monday through Friday, with ages 6–10 year-olds at 9 a.m. to noon; and ages 11–15+ year-olds at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Classes start the week of June 6 and are held at 320 East Ascension St. Suite C, Gonzales. Classes are open to all students.
The camps focus on “Art and the Environment” this summer, with classes having environmental ties to what is around us, natural habitats, clean water, care of the land, animals in the environment, the swamps around us, and recycling throw-aways into art.
Many different types of media will be used, including pencil, acrylic paint and watercolors, as well as materials for collages such as fabric, feathers, and “manmade items in the recycling class.
Students will exhibit their projects at the end of the week session for parents and friends.
June 6 – 10 is “Let’s look at Nature”: A basic watercolor class where students learn techniques to control water and paint and make a masterpiece (ages 6 – 10)
June 6 – 10 is “Build a Book”: Using environmental themes students will create four types of books, becoming authors and illustrators! (ages 11 – 15+)
June 12 – 17 is “Butterflies in our Garden”: Students will draw, paint, sculpt and create butterflies, while watching the development of the egg, caterpillar, chrysalis turn into a Monarch butterfly. (6 – 10)
June 12 – 17 “Creating your own Art Book”: A book will be deconstructed, and students will fill the pages with their art and collages along with using “art journaling” techniques. (ages 11 – 15+)
June 20 – 24 is “Animals in the Swamp”: Students will have lots of fun finding animals that live in the swamp areas of our environment and drawing and coloring them. (ages 6 – 10)
June 20 – 24 is “The Art of Recycling”: Students will work hard to identify the “stuff” in the environment that is thrown away but could be used again….or even used in an art project.
June 27 – July 1 is “Let it Bee”: No live bees will be in the classroom, but students will learn all about bees by drawing and sculpting them, their honeycombs and what they do for the environment! (ages 6 – 10)
June 27 – July 1 is “Basic Watercolors”: Work on a masterpiece to take home. Students will learn about color and control of water to get shading and depth to their paintings. (ages 11 – 15)
July 11 – 15 “Seeing the Swamp”: Students will use acrylic paints to capture a swamp on canvas. (ages 11 – 15+)
Weeklong camp fee is $110, all supplies are provided. Registration forms can be found on River Region Art Association’s Facebook page and on the group's Square website, riverregionartassociation.Square.site. For information, call (225) 644-8496, leave a message and someone will contact you.