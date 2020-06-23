Diplomas were officially conferred May 16 for the 2020 graduating class of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, a residential public high school in Natchitoches for academically advanced students.
Like many institutions across the country, LSMSA was unable to hold a commencement ceremony in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, diplomas were conferred so that students may receive their transcripts and college credit.
The class of 2020 will be honored at a senior recognition ceremony and commencement ceremony during a one-day, in-person celebration tentatively scheduled for Aug. 9. Details are at www.LSMSA.edu.
Five members of the Class of 2020 are from Ascension Parish and have announced their plans following the extended College Decision Day of June 1.
Caleb Coleman, of Geismar, plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi to study biological forensics.
Emery Haynes, of Prairieville, will attend Tulane and major in cell and molecular biology.
Elijah Tomlin, of St. Amant, will pursue an electrical engineering degree from Louisiana Tech University Honors Program.
Kylie Walker, of Geismar, will attend Centenary College to major in psychology.
Eden Wiltz, of Prairieville, will be attending LSU.