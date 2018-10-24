The varsity girls cross-country team at St. Amant High School finished first in the inaugural TCA Crusaders Invitational at The Church Academy in Baton Rouge on Oct. 13.
Sadie Bourgeois finished second; Reagan West, 10th; Skyler Bennett, 12th; Laney McCrary, 14th; Roselyn Rivas, 17th; Sadie Lato, 18th; and CiCi Nill, 21st.
The varsity boys cross-country team finished second in the TCA Crusaders Invitational. Ethan Viso finished sixth, followed by Aiden Clouatre, 12th; Cody Louviere, 14th; Carlos Garcia, 21st; and Tyler Keim, 24th. The varsity boys cross-country team also includes Matthew Sapp and Joseph Landry.
The previous week, the varsity boys cross-country team finished third in the Country Day Cajun Classic Oct. 6 in New Orleans. The top runner was Ethan Viso, who finished 10th; Carlos Garcia placed fourth in the junior varsity open race.