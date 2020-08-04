The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 23-30:
July 23
Henry Jr., Zachary Dwayne: 34; 722 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, bank fraud
Uhrbach, Kristopher: 34; 41372 N. Autumn Drive, Prairieville; crime against nature, pornography involving juveniles
July 24
Gill, Steven: 39; 48330 J and L Lane, St. Amant; simple assault, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Jackson, Joelyn: 24; 38208 Debbie St., Prairieville; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
July 25
Hodges, Shawn Daniel: 32; 13459 Crawford Road, Gonzales; resisting an officer, simple assault, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Leblanc, Kary Paul: 45; 44503 Lakewood Drive, Prairieville; violations of protective orders
Villeneuve, David: 50; 305 E. Ascension St., Gonzales; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Harrington, Jeffrey A.: 32; 16337 Beech St., No. 2, Prairieville; domestic abuse battery
Simpson, Laddie Bryan: 40; 18146 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; possession of heroin, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hamilton, Chakerus L.: 39; 42180 Norwood Road, Gonzales; no driver's license on person, operating while intoxicated-second
July 26
Domingues, Andrew D.: 26; 2704 S. Remy Robert Ave., Gonzales; resisting an officer by violence, resistance or opposition, possession of marijuana
Alford, Meagan K.: 34; 14120 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, expired driver’s license, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; child endangerment law, possession of heroin
Bourgeois, Dana T.: 38; 39304 Green Acres Road, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
July 27
Rydbom, Michael W.: 39; 3714 Second Ave. South, Great Falls, Montana; simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, operating while intoxicated-second
Holmes, Frederick: 48; 44604 Braud St., Sorrento; domestic abuse battery
Whitehead, Kevin: 28; 17368 John Broussard Road, Prairieville; violations of protective orders
Byrd, Patrick Dillian: 20; 1487 Orlando Drive, Baton Rouge; state probation violation
July 28
Manning, Devin Michael: 19; 41149 La. 42, Prairieville; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, assault by drive-by shooting, second degree murder/attempt
Culpepper, Robert M.: 32; 38424 Silverstone Ave., Prairieville; parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Forsythe, Angela Marie: 55; 12521 Jim Babin Road, St. Amant; resisting an officer, simple battery
Tyler, David: 36; 3143 Jones Road, Donaldsonville; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, violations of protective orders, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
July 29
Simon, Matthew Paul: 40; 40038 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Williams, Deon: 24; 800 Riverview Complex, No. 207A, Donaldsonville; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, second degree battery
Spooner, Shayna: 24; 17090 Jennifer Drive, Livingston; theft less than $1,000, attempted theft greater than $750 but less than $25,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Poole, Douglas: 18; 6215 Ridgemoore Road, Baton Rouge; parks rules and regulations, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substance law, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, simple burglary
Johnson, Jeston Kentrel: 27; 2937 Ozark St., Baton Rouge; four counts simple criminal damage to property, seven counts principals, four counts simple burglary, two counts theft over $25,000, two counts theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Vallet, J'Nae: 26; 724 Education St., Baton Rouge; four counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, seven counts principals, four counts simple burglary, two counts theft $5,000 but less than $25,000 , two counts simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft over $25,000, attempted theft greater than $25,000
Said, Ahmad T.: 30; 9510 Samoa Ave., Baton Rouge; theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
July 30
Leblanc, Brad Anthony: 31; 201 Heriard St., Plattenville; possession of heroin
Johnsen, Cory Michael: 27; 45179 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant; possession of heroin
Hauser, David: 34; 1235 E., Parlange St., Baton Rouge; possession of heroin
Biro-Walls, Anna M.: 34; 1524 Brookfield Drive, Denham Springs; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Mitchell, Nicholas A.: 33; 13190 Depen St., Gonzales; criminal conspiracy, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute-heroin