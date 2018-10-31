Residents lined up Saturday in a Gonzales parking lot to receive free health screening at the second Live Well Ascension health fair.
While what happened Saturday was an important step in taking control of one's health, organizers said the fair's follow-up program will go a long way to making sure issues found are addressed after the testing is done.
Todd Stevens, with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, said his group's follow-up program, Prevention on the Go Network, provides information to residents after the testing. He said the program provides assistance so those tested can navigate future care for positive outcomes.
The event offered free screenings for skin, oral and prostate cancer along with glucose and blood pressure monitoring.
Many attending, Stevens said, are people who work and can't take time off to see a doctor. Early detection is a key to successful outcomes, he said.
The health fair was funded through money raised by the Gonzales Area Foundation's annual gala. The foundation, Mary Bird and St. Elizabeth Hospital joined forces for the event.