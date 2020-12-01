A.J. Nickens, whose 37-year tenure on the Ascension Parish School Board saw the number of district schools almost triple, died Sunday. Parish leaders and family members are praising his long history of public service.

Nickens, who was 83, was first elected to the board in 1977 and held his Division 5, Seat A seat until 2014. He served multiple times as the board's president and vice-president.

He ran for re-election in 2014, but then decided to withdraw from the race to spend more time with his family.

"He loved public service," said Nickens' son, Jonathan Nickens, who recently retired as a captain from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. He said his father was "still trying to help people and take calls from people" about parish issues after leaving office.

Up until his death, A.J. Nickens served as chairperson of the Ascension Parish Democratic Committee.

In a 2014 article in The Advocate, Nickens said that, when he was first elected to the board in 1977, the district had 11 schools. In 2014, the district had 28; today it has 31.

“We had a budget (in 1977) of $20 million a year, and now it’s over $200 million,” he said.

The growth in Ascension Parish was one of the most striking changes he had seen in his years on the board, he said.

Nickens was a junior, whose first name was Alton, and was always known as "A. J."

The Ascension Parish government this week proclaimed Monday as A. J. Nickens Day. The official proclamation says Nickens was on the original committee that organized the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department in Prairieville and helped to get the first fire truck.

"He was just a salt-of-the-earth gentleman," said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. "You could depend on him."

The school district's superintendent, David Alexander, said Tuesday, "We all have fond memories of Mr. A.J., and his longtime tenure as a school board member is a testament to the affection and trust he received from the community."

"He was dedicated to the school system," said longtime School Board member Pat Russo.

Nickens is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gwen Nickens, and had four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at the Galvez Pentecostal Church, where Nickens had been a trustee, with viewing to be held from 9 a.m. to noon, when the service will begin.