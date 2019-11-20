THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
FLEECE BLANKETS: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Warm up with a one-of-a-kind blanket that you make yourself. if you can tie a knot, you can easily make a no-sew fleece blanket. Keep it for yourself or share it with a friend. All materials will be provided. children under the age of 7 may need help from an older sibling. (225) 473-8052.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life into their current resumes. (225) 647-3955.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
MONDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
TUESDAY
AFTERMATH OF WORLD WAR I: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A five-week reading and discussion series on aftermath of World War I. This series offers the reading public an opportunity to examine this conflict's aftermath in detail and to understand the impact World War I had on human lives and the economic, social and political pressures put on the countries involved. Tuesdays, Nov. 19 and 26, and Dec. 3. Call (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn to use the internet as a vital tool in a job search. (225) 647-3955.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Nov. 28
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life into their current resumes. (225) 647-3955.