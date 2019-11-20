The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Oct. 31-Nov. 7:
Oct. 31
Provost, Eric: 35, 1145 E. Tiffani St., Gonzales, bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Chatman, Gregory: 23, 41270 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Arnold, Charles Jacob: 33, 21099 La. 442, Holden, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Fitman, Codi James: 24, 13243 La. 431, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance law, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Parreand, Joseph Anthony: 45, 1166 St. James St., Vacherie, misdemeanor theft.
Perreand, Vanessa M.: 42, 1166 St. James St., Vacherie, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Anderson, Patrick Obrian: 48, 108 E. Railroad St., Gonzales, probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Scott, Quanmaine J.: 25, 38321 Dogwood St., Gonzales, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, four counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Nov. 1
Arceneaux, Richard W.: 52, 16183 E. Ridgewood Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 29, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, bond revocation, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law.
Stafford, Micah Wayne: 31, 15384 Los Arboles St., Gonzales, bond revocation, two counts of misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Anderson, David: 29, 302 Williams St., Donaldsonville, no seat belt, failure to appear in court.
Collins, Shawn: 46, 772 Mangum Subdivision Road, Centreville, Mississippi, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft.
Proctor, Devrick Shaquan: 36, 2955 Driftwood Bend Drive, Fresno, Texas, misdemeanor theft.
White, Francis: 55, 1006 S. West Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Miller, Jared Lamarr: 18, 46037 Rufus Bankston Road, Hammond, criminal trespass/all other offenses, theft of a firearm, simple burglary/vehicle.
Bare, Anthony Ray: 34, 45075 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, parole violation, failure to appear in court.
Tolbirt, Cynthia Jo: 37, 7515 Honeysuckle Lane, Pearland, Texas, computer fraud, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud.
Kerner, Shane Thomas: 36, 5223 Quinncy St., Metarie, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud by obtaining a prescription or prescription blank form for controlled dangerous substance/legend drug by fraud, theft, misrepresentation, etc., obtaining controlled dangerous by fraud by altering any prescription for a controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor identity theft.
Baker, David J.: 18533 White Oak Drive, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple battery.
Nov. 2
Jackson, Carla M.: 51, 7185 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Kilgore, Jessie R.: 24, 40028 La. 42, Prairieville, felony battery of a correctional facility employee/offender in legal custody, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple battery.
Lumar, Reginald L.: 54, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Neal, Amber D.: 41, 1309 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Sullivan, Wayne Paul: 35, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, simple assault, simple battery.
Nov. 3
Yat Lopez, Odilio: 20, 118 S. Sammy Ave., Gonzales, driver must be licensed, headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Walker, Tyrone: 47, 44444 Melancon St., Sorrento, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Thompson, Derek Andrea: 45, 37237 La. 621, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Nicholas Jr., Kareem A.: 40, 610 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft.
Johnson, Justin: 27, 8257 Main St., Sorrento, domestic abuse battery, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Slayton, Blain Joseph: 26, 11534 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple battery.
Keating, Amanda K.: 33, 43075 Earl Bercegeay Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Bourque, George Nicholas: 41, 41244 Little Place Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state and jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Nov. 4
Dills, Amie E.: 35, 41095 Lakeway Cove, Gonzales, bond revocation, simple escape/aggravated escape, disturbing the peace language/disorderly conduct, deposit of driver's license, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Coughlin, Bridgette L.: 32, 22307 Gull St., Maurepas, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, monetary instrument abuse.
Lambert II, David C.: 42, 38186 Sunshine St., Gonzales, false imprisonment, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Kelson, Michael: 26, 219 S. Daphne Drive, Gonzales,
Wiggins, Kodie: 45, 43058 Sycamore Bend Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Brumfield, Dillon Glen: 27, 8440 Cullen Ave., Baton Rouge, violations of protective orders.
Francis, Erica: 39, 6610 La. 74, Apt. 905, St. Gabriel, failure to appear in court.
Becker, Brigitte Ann: 54, 16127 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jones, Jailon: 19, 39063 Prairie North Drive, Gonzales, resisting an officer.
Striggs, Darriaus Rogdrell: 42, 10122 Golden Gate St., Convent, misdemeanor theft.
LeBlanc, Roland: 53, 14501 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, two counts of misdemeanor theft.
LeBlanc, Rhonda: 36, 14501 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, two counts of misdemeanor theft.
Olney, Alta Lynn: 35, 41356 Cemetary Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Hipp, Gregory: 56, 15041 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Nov. 5
Sheets, Brooklyn: 27, 13446 La. 431, St. Amant, Illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law/drug-free zone, prohibited act/ drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Plank, Shaun: 28, 13446 La. 431, St. Amant, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law/drug-free zone, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of anyone under 17 years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Courreges, Rhagen Hailey: 18, 15228 Amanda Drive, Gonzales, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of anyone under 17 years of age, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law/drug-free zone, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Dupuy, Kelsey Renee: 22, 43279 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law/drug-free zone, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of anyone under 17 years of age.
Hamilton, Runoko: 20, 1116 S. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another.
Najera, Jose: 18, 12331 O'neal Road, Gonzales, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, criminal mischief /tampering with any property of another.
Garcia, Gonzalo T.: 18, 826 N. Janice St., Gonzales, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another.
Alday, Isidro Guel: 19, 12407 Deck Blvd., Geismar, bond revocation, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, simple criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another.
Munson Jr., Joseph Dornell: 18, 38214 Brown Road, Prairieville, battery of a dating partner, failure to appear in court, driver must be licensed, speeding, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana.
Gabriel Jr., Ronald T.: 18, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana.
Bassett, Kedrick Vontrell: 19, 2824 Burnside Ave., Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana.
Green, Dymonet: 34, 104 Oak Ridge Ave., Donaldsonville, in for court.
Davis Jr., Terrance E.: 24, 41097 Chick Duplessis St., Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms, two counts of failure to appear in court, in for court.
Robinson, Mickey Lynn: 36, 43411 Willie Bell Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor flight from an officer, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Walker, Corey: 22, 101 Zeta St., Belle Chase, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, unauthorized entry of a place of business, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Bredemeyer, Steven: 50, PO Box 85062, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Brown, Trenikra Laquetta: 39, 217 South Oak St. Blvd., Gramercy, misdemeanor theft.
Belanger, Chad Lee: 38, 14385 Tulip Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Parent, Lance J.: 65, 42086 Bang Ficklin Road, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property.
Ealouis, Julieta Paula: 35, 15169 Braud Road, Prairieville, child desertion.
Brown, Thimey Jerome: 38, 5657 Hartford Ave., Baton Rouge, two counts of misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, nine counts of simple burglary/all others, six counts of felony theft, misdemeanor theft.
Vadnais, William: 45, 39491 Madison Ave., Prairieville, sexual battery.
Williams, Darren Joseph: 32, 41015 Mazoch Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Caldwell, Leroy: 71, 214 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft.
Nov. 6
Cowart, Jesse James: 27, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., 186, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, resisting an officer, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Junot, Sarah Lynne: 26, 26909 James Chapel, Holden, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Green, Jacoby: 20, 3166 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, speeding, operating vehicle while license is suspended, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Dykes, Nykolas J.: 23, 203 W. James St., Gonzales, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, armed robbery, first-degree murder.
Siau, Jean-Eric Sebastian: 28, 13786 Bayou Terrace Road, St. Amant, simple assault.
Tillman, Lisa Deanne: 40, 47960 Amite River Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Taylor, Leon D.:24, 42464 Norwood Road, Gonzales, armed robbery, first-degree murder.
Brown, Caleb: 25, 1527 N. Harco Drive, Baton Rouge, state probation violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, armed robbery, first-degree murder/attempt.
Nickens, Mason C.: 21, 15365 La. 73, Prairieville, armed robbery, first-degree murder.
Richard, Jamie Michael: 33, 16346 Megan Lane, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Sanders Jr., Larry G: 43, 1502 Millien Road, Donaldsonville, state probation violation, theft, two counts of domestic abuse battery, two counts of simple battery, misdemeanor theft.
Billiot Sr., Cleore: 38, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Tate, Nicholas McNeil: 33, 38351 Dixie Drive, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, animal owner responsibilities.
Nov. 7
Varderas, Fernando: 20, 501 Verna St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Comeaux, Zac Alex: 31, 38411 Sweet Magnolia Drive, Prairieville, pornography involving juveniles.
Stevens, Brad David: 39, 432 W. Augusta Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Kirkland, Eric James: 30, 8227 Cottonwood St., Sorrento, in for court.
Whittington, Stephanie: 36, 7425 Meadowbrook Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Rushing, Raymond Jermaine: 28, 12184 Wilderness Run, Denham Springs, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, felony theft, failure to appear in court.
Scott, Jorvis: 20, 4302 Freddy Banks Road, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Cooper, Ronald Orin: 50, 45352 Jennifer Jane Lane, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, hold for other agency.
Jackson, Maurice: 29, 3147 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
White, Jarod Anthony: 30, 511 E. Chuck St., Gonzales, simple battery, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Davis, Kiawana Shandell: 24, 40021 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.