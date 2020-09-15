Let’s celebrate comic books
Visit any Ascension Parish Library location starting Monday, Sept. 21, and pick up a Comic Book Fun packet. Inside, find the instructions and materials you need to create your own comic book as well as a TV bingo sheet. Use the bingo sheet to play TV bingo while you watch an Inspector Gadget cartoon episode on Hoopla! Check out our “Comic Book Fun” YouTube video at youtube.myapl.org to find cool links to e-comic books and more.
A walk through the decades
Let’s take a walk through the decades (1960-2020) at Ascension Parish Library. Come and experience the different eras with popular candy, toys and music during these specific time periods. Join the library staff in Gonzales from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Sept. 18, 19 and 21 and from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
This engaging and interactive experience is open to one family or group at a time. The room and all toys are cleaned between time slots. Call (225) 647-3955 to reserve your 20-minute time slot.
Build a Better Business virtual series
Join the Ascension Parish Library for the Build a Better Business Virtual Series of small-business workshops to be provided via Zoom. This series is made possible with a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills Grant through Grow with Google and the Public Library Association.
The grant initiative has also made it possible for the Ascension Parish Library to create its new Business Resource Center website to help small businesses succeed.
Benita Benta Rice, a profit and growth consultant, will be the guest speaker for this virtual series. Rice has over 20 years of corporate experience working with C-level executives in several roles — asset management, management analyst and project management roles. This virtual series will provide small businesses with decision-making tools to manage and grow their businesses. Topics for the series include:
• Creating a Financial Scoreboard: Using Numbers to Build a Better Business — Session 2 on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
• April 15 is Back Again: Maximizing the Benefits of Tax Reporting for Entrepreneurs — Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
• How to Prevent your Business from Failing: Identifying Strategies and Systems to Grow your Business — Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
To register for these virtual sessions, visit the library’s new Business Resource Center website at www.aplbusinessresource.com under webinars. You can also register by calling the Donaldsonville location at (225) 473-8052. After registering, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the discussion via Zoom. If you happen to miss a class, training sessions will be recorded and can be viewed later on the Business Resource Center website.
Visit with folk artist Alvin Batiste
Visit with local folk artist Alvin Batiste and help the Ascension Parish Library celebrate 60 years of library service. Batiste will be painting during the celebration in Donaldsonville from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22.
A classic car display and other activities are also planned. For more information, call the library at (225) 473-8052.