The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 22-29:
April 22
Parker, Derrick: 501 Lisa St., Donaldsonville; Age, 44; parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana
Sheppard, Elijah: 17140 La. 44, Prairieville; Age, 18; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Cole, Salathel Romeros: 1620 Maura Place, New Orleans; Age, 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, following vehicles
April 23
Stevenson, Mickey Lee: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; Age, 40; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motor-driven cycles, vehicle license required, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Lecroy, Mackenzie: 25518 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston; Age, 18; battery of a dating partner
Gonzales, Lucas Allyn: 25518 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston; Age, 22; battery of a dating partner
Davis, Madison: 6428 Snowden Drive, Baton Rouge; Age, 26; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Nickens, Dwayne Joseph: 41216 La. 621, Gonzales; Age, 42; resisting an officer, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Davison, Christopher Charles: 18543 Red Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age, 36; failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Hendricks, Christopher J., 39276 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age, 29; two counts failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator-first, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm
April 24
Dinino, Gene Paul: 206 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age, 35; aggravated assault upon a peace officer, illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer, pedestrians on highways or interstate highways
Wright, Darmarcus Lorenzo: 36590 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; Age, 34; false imprisonment, sexual battery, domestic abuse battery, second-degree rape
Madison, Tyrone J.: 3191 Ceasar Lane, Donaldsonville; Age, 62; careless operation (with accident), use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating while intoxicated-first
Arnold, Victoria R.: 270 La. 1007, Napoleonville; Age, 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Oubre Sr., Derwin J.: 18243 Manchac Place Drive, Prairieville; Age, 61; owner to secure registration, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Winbush, Elijah Juquan: 2440 Hebert Drive, Laplace; Age, 20; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motor-driven cycles, no motor vehicle insurance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance , possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
April 25
Boswell, Dustin: 133 Stardust Lane, Ponca City, Oklahoma; Age, 40; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Lemon, Lewis Eugene: 7187 Vidalia Drive, Denham Springs; Age, 31; simple criminal damage to property, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana , possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), failure to appear-bench warrant
Rodriguez, Willians: 12241 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age, 26; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Castillolara, Wasley J.: Age, 21; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior reckless operation
Bell, Tyren: address unavailable; Age, 19; driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Ross, James W.: 43258 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age, 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Chapman, Kerrie: address unavailable; Age, 57; simple battery
Martin, Marion B.: 8536 Manchac Road, St. Gabriel; Age, 45; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
April 26
Boswell, Dustin: 133 Stardust Lane, Ponca City, Oklahoma; Age, 40; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, domestic abuse battery
Baker, Malcolm: 5102 Sycamore St., Baton Rouge; Age, 38; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, cruelty to juveniles, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law, reckless operation
Chatman, Markquincy T.:, 511 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville; Age, 33; simple battery
Bennett, Joseph Lynn: 12400 La. 73 No. 304, Geismar; Age, 32; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams , prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
April 27
Day, Danielle Anne: 42157 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; Age, 26; bond revocation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Anderson, Joshua James: 1007 Mill St., Donaldsonville; Age, 33; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Ellis Jr., Robert Anthony: 17797 Airline Highway No. 4, Prairieville; Age, 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Jamarias: 142 Pleasant Lane, Belle Rose; Age, 20; monetary instrument abuse, theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft of a firearm
Woods, Christopher Lee: 48024 Rogers A Road, St. Amant; Age, 44; state probation violation
Easterwood, Brian Eric: 14040 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales; Age, 35; simple battery, aggravated battery
Scioneaux, Kyler J.: 514 Charles St., Donaldsonville; Age, 26; domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Kardys, Stacy M.: 8707 Cherokee Avenue, Denham Springs; Age, 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Storks, Rasuan Keyonn: 2606 N. King Ave., Lutcher; Age, 18; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Morris Jr., Darrel Anthony: 6218 La. 44, Convent; Age, 20; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Davis, Sayonna: 3365 Amy St., Paulina; Age, 18; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Bardsley, Jarred: 8928 Cedar Springs, Denham Springs; Age, 29; theft of a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple burglary (all others), theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
April 28
Henry, Gabriel Joshua: 327 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; Age, 40; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Martin, Jason C.: 125 Chestnut St., Battle Creek, Michigan; Age, 42; expired driver’s license, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Spencer, Paula: 8907 Eastover Blvd, Denham Springs; Age, 41; operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dearmond, Blain Michael: 36600 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; Age, 27; driver must be licensed, reckless operation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000
Lundy, Jamari: 14114 Pecan Ridge Drive, Gonzales; Age, 18; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Converse, Terrell: 36598 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; Age, 29; parole violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated second degree battery, home invasion (battery), parole violation, simple assault, intimidating-impeding-or injuring witnesses-damage to property
Cox, Gary Micheal: 1120 Creole St., Belle Rose; Age, 26; failure to appear-bench warrant
Willis, Kristian Leigh: 18012 Cecil James Road, Prairieville; Age, 29; identity theft under $300, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Falcon, Carrie Lee: 41106 Rhea St., Gonzales; Age, 43; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana , prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, failure to appear-bench warrant
Washington Jr., Jerold Bienville: 413 E. Oak Haven St., Gonzales; Age, 35; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
April 29
Hymel, Adam Paul: 36440 Dutchtown Gardens Ave., Geismar; Age, 40; domestic abuse battery
Quebedeaux, Paige Nicole: 40501 Nicholls Melancon Road No. 13, Prairieville; Age, 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams , possession of heroin
Cook, Jon Paul: 12521 Palmer Road, Gonzales; Age, 42; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Leslie, Keelan: 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; Age, 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction