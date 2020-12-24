Fire trucks, emergency vehicles, fancy hot rods, jeeps and other vehicles, more than 200 in total, recently paraded around the parish to celebrate the end of chemotherapy treatments for Hayden White, 8.
The surprise No More Chemo parade for Hayden came after he finished eight months of treatments at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic inside Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, St. Amant Fire Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said.
Parents Karen and Corey White thanks the more than 200 residents who showed support for his son by taking part in the two-mile parade through the White family neighborhood.
"If you live in Ascension Parish, you already know, this community continues to come out time after time to support our local residents when they need it," LeBlanc said. "What a blessing it was to see so many people show up, to show their support for this Ascension Parish family."