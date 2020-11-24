Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Teaching and Learning has named Taylor Dunigan as the recipient of the 2020 Resident Student Teacher of the Year Award.
An early childhood education graduate and a resident of St. Amant, Dunigan received the award based on her GPA, performance assessments, disposition and overall student relationships, according to a news release.
Melanie Forstall Lemoine, coordinator of the Teacher Development Center at Southeastern, said students who are nominated for the award must provide additional information to the faculty. Nominees create an introduction video, submit their résumé, and complete several reflective writing prompts. The portfolios are evaluated by the faculty, and this year five students were nominated.
“Throughout Taylor’s time at Southeastern, she has been named to the President’s List multiple times. Her grades and recognition are a direct reflection of her hard work and dedication to the education program,” Lemoine said. “Taylor was a stand-out candidate for this award in part because of her daily commitment to becoming the best teacher she can be. She is highly reflective.”
Dunigan attributes the education program to helping her become a more reflective practitioner. Something she says has had a positive impact on both her professional and personal life.
“Being a reflective practitioner has benefited my students,” she said. “They are able to continuously receive more enhanced lessons each day.”
Lemoine said Dunigan completed her yearlong teacher residency in Ascension Parish.