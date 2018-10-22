Authorities arrested a Sorrento man Monday evening in Texas following a search for the suspect after accusations he raped a woman in Ascension Parish a few days earlier.
The suspect, Tywarnd McMillian, 45, was wanted on counts of first-degree rape, second-degree sexual battery, false imprisonment and offender armed with a dangerous weapon, Sheriff Jeff Wiley said in a news release Monday morning.
The victim was attacked in a residence shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Office said. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The Sheriff's Office said Monday evening that McMillian was arrested in Baytown, Texas, with the help of Texas authorities and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force. He will be transported back to Ascension Parish at a later date.