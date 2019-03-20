After 29 years working in Ascension Public Schools, in the central office and at East Ascension High School, Randy Watts is retiring.
Before becoming the district's director of human resources in 2010, Watts had been principal of East Ascension High School since 2005.
"Randy Watts is a champion. His nearly 30 years of service to the Ascension Parish School Board has been filled with success stories in various positions of responsibility to include the classroom, athletic fields, as well as building level and district level leadership," Superintendent David Alexander said. "Randy remained committed throughout his career to develop, encourage and inspire others toward success, and we know he will likely continue that in this next season of his life."
Watts began his adult working life as an X-ray technician in Opelousas, where he was born to James Watts, a World War II veteran and natural gas plant operator, and Denise Watts, a native of France. During high school, he played "all the sports," but had a particular love for baseball, according to a news release.
In 1981, a former coach, Armand Castille, approached Watts about a coaching position at Opelousas Catholic High School. He enrolled at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, to pursue a teaching certificate while serving as head baseball coach, assistant football coach and a physical education teacher at Opelousas Catholic.
When Watts and his wife, Karla, welcomed their son, Jamie, in 1983, Watts made a financial decision to become an oilfield salesman. He remained involved in sports as a shortstop for an adult softball league.
After the oil bust in 1986, Opelousas Catholic offered Watts the opportunity to return. After a year at OCHS, he was hired as a pitching coach for the Ragin' Cajuns. While working at UL, Watts completed his bachelor of science degree in health education.
Part of his duties as an assistant coach was recruiting at high schools throughout Louisiana, including Ascension Parish. While attending an All-Star game in Ascension in 1990, Watts was approached about a job at East Ascension High School, which he accepted, becoming the school's head baseball coach, assistant football coach and physical education teacher.
Watts dedicated 20 years to the Spartans, including 12 years as head baseball coach.
Watts' days at EA would begin around 6 a.m. on the field and then end around dark. He admits now that perhaps practices ran a little too long, but putting in the time paid off. "We were always better prepared to compete early," he said.
Part of practice was taking care of the field, "building and taking care of the place you had sweat and time in." Many of the parents and community members also contributed and took pride in our facilities, including Gary Hebert with Hebert Steel, who installed the state-of-the-art outfield wall that can withstand 125 mph wind and be taken down and reassembled in a couple of hours.
In 2002-03, an assistant principal position became open at EA. After 12 years of coaching, Watts decided to apply. "I loved coaching, but you look at your future and determine moves you should make to provide better opportunities for your family," he said. Randy and Karla's daughter, Kristen, was 11 and their son, Jamie, had recently graduated from high school.
Watts believes his work ethic and collaborative relationship with the faculty made him a good fit for the position. "I always took my job seriously whether coaching, teaching or serving as a disciplinarian."
He served three years as an assistant principal before being hired as principal of EA in 2005.
In 2010, new superintendent Patrice Pujol hired Watts as the district's director of human resources.
"When you are an organization as large as we are, you have to be willing to think outside of the box. This collaboration between HR and the business department paid off for our schools," said Watts.
During his retirement, Watts plans to enjoy spending time at his camp on the water and doing some woodwork. "I want to relax and see how it feels," he said.