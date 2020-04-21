Central Primary School teacher Brandy Morin won a $2,500 grant from the Ascension Fund to provide guided reading books and reading-leveled kits for students in kindergarten through second grade.
The materials will help ensure the students are working on the correct reading levels, and will also help them reach their end-of-school-year reading goals, a news release said.
A second Ascension Fund grant went to Central Primary School special education teacher Lana Henry. She received a grant totaling $1,000 to purchase high-interest books written at lower reading levels in order to accommodate the needs of students with disabilities in the classroom setting. These students will be able to access books that are age-appropriate and exciting to read, although written at a level they can understand.
These curriculum resources will benefit student performance by providing access to fiction, nonfiction, science and social studies texts.