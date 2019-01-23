THURSDAY
Public School
Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken nuggets
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Chicken fajitas, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, lettuce/cheese/salsa, pears, juice, milk
Sandwich: Spicy chicken patty
Catholic School
Hamburger, french fries, salad cup with pickle, orange wedges, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots, pear halves, juice, milk
Catholic School
Hot dogs with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry craisins, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Pastalaya, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, peaches, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Chicken Parmesan with spaghetti, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Chicken patty on bun, potato rounds, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, lettuce salad, applesauce, juice, milk
Catholic School
Meatloaf and gravy, creamed potatoes, steamed baby carrots, green apple wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog
JAN. 31
Public School
Nachos, corn, lettuce salad, salsa and jalapeño peppers, apple, orange juice, milk
Catholic School
Chicken nuggets, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta — strawberry, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato