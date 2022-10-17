The St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle held its annual Festival of Friends on Sept. 30.
The mini-pot competition kicked off the Saturday of the fair.
The competition is split up into two categories: prekindergarten through third grade and fourth to eighth grade. There also was an alumni division for those that have graduated from St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle.
Eighteen cooks signed up for the cook-off. This year’s winners were:
Pre-K to third grade category: first place, Jacques Blanchard; second place, Austin Elisar; and third place, Grayson Felder
Fourth to eighth grade category: first place, Cam Brown; second place, Britton Sheets; and third place, Connor Brown
Alumni winner: Jude St. Pierre
The fair may have left town, but the fun is not over. The second Monster Dash starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 29.
The event includes a run, costume contest and trunk-or-treating. To register, visit the Festival of Friends section of the school's website, sjp-sta.org.