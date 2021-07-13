BASF awarded scholarships to 11 Louisiana high school graduates, totaling $32,000, through the company’s local and corporate scholarship programs.
“These scholarships are part of BASF’s continued commitment to supporting a future of strong, diverse local talent by fostering an interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and related careers,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s Geismar site. “Each of these students has demonstrated exceptional academic performance to successfully pursue a university degree in a STEM field.”
Eight scholarship recipients from high schools in Ascension Parish plan to pursue STEM-related degrees. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship to apply toward college tuition. The scholarship winners include:
- Rishabh Malani — St. Amant High School; LSU (mechanical engineering)
- Carli Sheets — St. Amant High School; LSU (physics)
- Jacob Michelli — East Ascension High School; Louisiana Tech University (chemical engineering)
- Skye Taylor — East Ascension High School, Southern University (mechanical engineering)
- Joel Walker Jr. — Donaldsonville High School; Morehouse College (biology/pre-med)
- Shalin Bell — Donaldsonville High School; Dillard University (biology/pre-med)
- William Mancuso — Dutchtown High School; LSU (mechanical engineering)
- Farrah Dudley — Dutchtown High School; LSU (civil engineering)
“Ascension public schools is blessed to have outstanding community partners like BASF that provide opportunities for our students through scholarships, internships and continuing education,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “Congratulations to these eight young men and women who are furthering their education in high-need STEM fields."
In addition to the local program, a corporate scholarship program recognizes academically talented children of BASF employees in the U.S. The program is administered through Scholarship America and the National Merit Scholarship Corp. Three of the 20 national scholarships worth up to $8,000 were awarded to local students:
- Riley Jenkins — Baton Rouge High School; LSU (environmental science), daughter of BASF employee Jeremy Jenkins
- Caroline Badeaux — St. Joseph’s Academy; LSU (biological engineering), daughter of BASF employee Timothy Badeaux
- Caleb Woods — Catholic High School; Xavier University (chemistry/pre-med), son of BASF employee Jarrad Woods