DONALDSONVILLE — City officials are launching an online system to auction properties in the city's hands because of unpaid back taxes.
CivicSource, the contractor running the online auction system, is set to explain the process during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday inside the City Council Chambers, 609 Railroad Ave.
CivicSource officials will offer training on buying adjudicated properties, including how to acquire title insurance, according a statement by the firm.
CivicSource, which is based in New Orleans, has operated the same online auction for Ascension Parish government since 2017.
The company said its services help restore revenue to local governments by bringing properties back to the tax rolls.
CivicSource's statement said all adjudicated properties for sale on its website had previously gone unsold at a tax sale and have not had back taxes redeemed.
The company said it specializes in "digitized due diligence, ensuring all homeowners, heirs, and persons of interest affiliated with a tax-delinquent property have been adequately notified" before the property is sold.
Those planning to attend can RSVP at events.civicsource.com.