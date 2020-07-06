Sheriff Bobby Webre took the oath of office July 1 for his first full term as Ascension Parish sheriff, in a private inauguration due to coronavirus restrictions.
He was first sworn in as sheriff in 2019 to serve the remainder of the last term of former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley, who retired early.
Webre was sworn in by Judge Jason Verdigets, while Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna, conducted the ceremony.
“Today, we are faced with new challenges, new struggles, and new opportunities," Webre said. "We do not yet know where this pandemic will lead us, or the devastation it will leave behind, we do know what tomorrow looks like in our noble profession.
“But I do know, in the darkness of night or in the light of the day, you are the right people, in the right place, in the right time to lead this magnificent sheriff’s office through any obstacles or challenges that finds itself on our doorstep,” Webre said.
Webre took time to reflect upon his first 18 months as sheriff and the accomplishments of the Sheriff’s Office, including the establishment of patrol districts, the restoration of the K9 unit, the completion of an east side booking center and the launch of the accrediting process for the Sheriff’s Office.