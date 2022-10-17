REV/REV Business and VENYU recently partnered with CoBank as part of its annual Sharing Success program to provide surprise donations to four local nonprofits making a difference in South Louisiana communities.
Annually, CoBank — a cooperative bank focusing on corporate citizenship efforts — provides matching funds to enhance partners’ donations to a selection of area nonprofits.
“Supporting our state’s nonprofits and their lasting commitment to building, enhancing and maintaining community is a win-win for our organization and our employees,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV/REV Business/VENYU. “Just like in the days of RTC, Eatel and Vision Communications, REV and VENYU continue our focus on localism and are proud to champion the efforts of these deserving nonprofits in partnership with CoBank.”
Donations were presented to
- ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter: $2,500
- Baton Rouge General Foundation: $6,000
- St. John United Way: $5,000
- Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department: $5,000